BJP leader Md. Shekappa murdered in Kurnool district

Published - August 19, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

The deceased, who was previously associated with the YSR Congress Party, recently joined the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Md. Shekappa of Padda Harivanam village in Adoni mandal was allegedly murdered here on Monday.

The police investigation revealed that the murder occurred during the early hours of Monday, as unidentified persons slit the victim’s throat while he was sleeping outside his residence. The police formed special parties to track down the accused.

The deceased, who was previously associated with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), recently joined the BJP.

The unsettling trend of ‘political murders’ in the the district has garnered attention, particularly following the recent change of power in the State. There have been six reported murders in the combined Kurnool district in the past few months with victims affiliated with Opposition parties.

This includes the targeted killings in Veldurthi, Dhone, Allagadda, and Pattikonda areas, as well as the murder of YSRCP activist Pedda Subbarayudu in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyal district.

