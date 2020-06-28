BJP leader hails move to create new districts

Former Bharatiya Janata Party State president Kambhampati Haribabu said that formation of new districts in the State would ensure decentralisation of administration and enable top officials to focus on all mandals.

Responding to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies as districts, he said that people would be benefited with the administrative reforms. “Neighbouring Odisha and Telangana have more districts compared to their respective Lok Sabha seats. If needed, the State government can create new districts after taking the opinion of all stakeholders,” said Mr. Haribabu while speaking to The Hindu in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Haribabu, who came to Vizianagaram to review the Jana Jagaran programme aimed at highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s achievements, said the BJP was always keen to provide administration at the doorsteps of people. “Even before the government moved the proposal for creation of new districts, the party appointed presidents for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. It has also appointed a president for Parvatipuram although it is part of Araku Lok Sabha constituency,” he added. Reacting to the demands for creation of Parvatipuram district, he said that the BJP had no objection for creation of additional districts when the particular region was having geographical disadvantages.

He urged the party senior leaders, including Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and Reddi Pavani, to highlight the administrative reforms initiated by the Narendra Modi government and BJP governments in several States during the Jana Jagarana programme which would continue till June 30.

Mr. Haribabu said that the Collectors would be able to do justice to their districts when they were small. “Many collectors are unable to conduct review meetings and observe the progress in all the mandals as 13 districts are very big. Many young IAS officers will get posting and get an opportunity to prove their talent when new districts are created,” he added.