BJP leader hails dismissal of TTD petition by High Court

Published - June 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy announced that the criminal petition against him, filed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in July 2021, was dismissed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.

This petition was in response to his social media post, where he urged the cancellation of operation of laddu counters by private parties, and suggested administration through banks to prevent financial losses to the organisation.

Mr. Naveen Kumar Reddy explained that the TTD, during A.V. Dharma Reddy’s tenure as its special officer at Tirumala, lodged a complaint against him at Tirumala II Town police station claiming that the social media post had damaged the reputation of the TTD. Given this context, the High Court dismissed the petition. He emphasised the significance of this decision as a reminder to the TTD to prioritise the interests of the pilgrims and responsibly manage the organisation’s funds, while respecting their sentiments.

