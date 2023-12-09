HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader files PIL against spending of TTD funds on cleanliness works in Tirupati  

BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated in the petition that spending TTD funds on non-religious activities is in violation of Section 111 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act of 1987 and Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. 

December 09, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of Lord Venkateswara temple, at Tirumala. File

A view of Lord Venkateswara temple, at Tirumala. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy filed a PIL in Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the utilisation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) funds amounting to ₹100 crore every year for sanitation and cleanliness works in four zones of Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC). 

He stated in the petition that spending TTD funds on non-religious activities is in violation of Section 111 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act of 1987 and Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. 

The TTD Board passed a resolution approving the allocation of ₹100 crore per year in its recent meeting and invited tenders through e-procurement for the works. These tenders are likely to be finalised in the TTD Board meeting scheduled to be held on December 16. 

The TTD resolution is for maintenance of colonies and all roads in Tirupati (daily fogging, collection of garbage, manual sweeping of streets, footpaths etc). 

In the PIL submitted to the court by his advocate Y. Balaji, the petitioner pointed out that the TTD is maintained with donations and Kanukas (gifts) given by devotees and these funds have to be spent only on temple administration, religious programmes and welfare of the devotees. 

“The TMC had a surplus revenue of roughly ₹4,984 lakh in 2023-24 and a capital surplus of ₹253 lakh, therefore, implementing the Corporation works with TTD funds is meaningless and unwarranted,” Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy observed. 

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.