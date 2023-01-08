BJP leader done to death at Kowthalam village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

January 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KURNOOL

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiva Kumar Goud (36) of Kowthalam village in the district was done to death allegedly by rowdy-sheeters at a toddy shop on the outskirts of the village on Saturday night.

The police constituted three teams to nab the accused.

Tense situation prevailed in the village on Sunday with 10 constables and three Sub-Inspectors keeping a vigil on the movement of people to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

Kowthalam Sub-Inspector Manmad Vijay said a case was registered against five suspects — Ramanna Goud, Basavanna Goud, Devanna Goud, Ramudu, and Mudeppa Goud. They were accused of hacking Shiva Kumar Goud to death at his toddy shop at 6.45 p.m. with a hunting scythe.

Shiva Kumar Goud was an accused in three cases. He and Ramanna Gound were accused in the murder of Eeranna Goud in 2015.

While they reached some compromise in the 2015 murder case, there were clashes between Ramanna and Shiva Kumar, both leaders of the YSR Congress Party. Six months ago, Shiva Kumar Goud switched his loyalties to the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in a statement, condemned the killing of the party leader, and blamed the YSRCP for its inability to control violence in the State.

He sought immediate police action and arrest of the accused in the murder case.