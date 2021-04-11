BJP leader denies any role in Viveka’s murder

CHITTOOR

11 April 2021 01:02 IST

Attempts are being made to shield the culprits, says Adinarayana Reddy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy on Saturday claimed that he had no link with the brutal murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said that it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government could not find the culprits even two years after coming to power.

Advertising

Advertising

Deploring that his name was unnecessarily dragged into the case, the BJP leader said that he was ready to face any consequence if his role was proved in the murder.

Ridiculing the open letter by Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the murder, the BJP leader alleged that it was a ‘move to shield the real culprits’.

“Ms. Vijayamma woke up 25 months after the incident. First, attempts were made to dilute the case by claims that Vivekananda Reddy had died of cardiac arrest. Four hours after the death, it was termed as a murder case,” Mr Adinarayan Reddy said.

Referring to the screening of Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ in theatres, the BJP leader said that the YSRCP government was trying to target the Jana Sena Party president, unable to digest to the rave response to the film. “It is nothing but an example of vindictive politics.’