BJP leader demands judicial probe into the activities of the TTD in last five years

BJP spokesman and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board former member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy has demanded a judicial inquiry into the activities of the TTD in the last five years.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had misused the revenue of the TTD and tried to “capture the properties” of the world famous temple, he alleged while addressing the media persons here on Sunday.

Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders converted the TTD into their fiefdom, and accused Trust Board former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of taking commissions in the development works executed by it.

The TTD was in fact made a political rehabilitation centre, he said, insisting that the YSRCP leaders had facilitated various Arjitha sevas for their near and dear ones through questionable means.

Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy advised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to make baseless charges against the government formed by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, having been taught a befitting lesson in the elections for his “atrocious rule.” The new government would fulfill its commitments in the due course, he added.