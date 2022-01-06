Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader demands explanation on monetisation of Amaravati lands

State Bharatiya Janata Party political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar demanded that the State Government explain on what basis it prepared the DPR to monetise 481 acres of land in Amaravati for 18 years at the rate of around 8% interest thereby planning to raise loans amounting to ₹3,000 crore.

Going by the government’s calculations, a compensation of ₹7 crore should be paid as base price to the farmers who parted with their holdings under the pooling scheme. If the farmers were to be compensated according to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, three times that amount had to be paid to them, he observed.

Mr. Dinakar insisted that Amravati should be developed strictly in compliance with the CRDA Act as lands were pooled under the provisions of the said Act.


