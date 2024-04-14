GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader calls upon people to realise the ideals espoused by Ambedkar

PM Modi dedicates himself to implementing what Dr. Ambedkar had conceived, and he has been largely successful in doing it, says Shekhar Rao Perala

April 14, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national executive member and party’s Andhra Pradesh election coordinator, Shekhar Rao Perala, said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a great visionary whose role in drafting the Constitution of India, and his crusade for the rights of the oppressed, made him memorable. Mr. Rao called upon the people to realise the ideals which Dr. Ambedkar had espoused. 

He was participating as the chief guest in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the BJP State office, here on Sunday. On the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated himself to implementing what Dr. Ambedkar had conceived, and that the PM was largely successful in doing it.  

“Mr. Modi uplifted the Dalits through various schemes and empowered them, unlike no PM could ever do, and the BJP was committed to making them a happier lot,” Mr. Rao said. Party’s State vice-president V. Suryanarayana Raju and media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam and BJP SC Morcha leaders J. Sunil, Y. Srinivas, S. Raju, M. Prakash, Emmanuel, N. Kishore and others were present.

