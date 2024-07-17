BJP leader asks government to implement free sand policy with absolute transparency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju on Wednesday asked the government to supply sand free of cost as promised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during electioneering. Speaking to the media here, he said that the government was collecting transport charges, seigniorage and other fees while at the same time boasting about the ‘free sand policy’.

“The government should allow the vehicles of people who are constructing their houses to take sand from the sand dumping points arranged by the government. The private transporters are collecting extra amount apart from the charges fixed by the government. The cost of the sand is almost equal when compared to the rates fixed during YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju.