BJP launches street corner meets to drum up support

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on a mission to which is striving to consolidate its political base, is focusing on holding street corner meetings to drum up support among voters.

Undeterred by a steady rain, party workers held several programmes in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Party worker Bobbili Srinu said that people of the State are pinning hopes on the BJP to usher in a ‘clean administration’ as they were ‘fed up with regional parties like the YSRCP and the TDP’.

He said that the meetings scheduled in Vizianagaram and Gajapathinagaram for the next two weeks would enable the party leaders to explain to the voters the policies of the Centre and welfare schemes instituted by it. He alleged that the State government was changing names of many Central government schemes.

BJP Tekkali in-charge and party senior leader Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar said that the street corner meetings would continue till October 2. He said that the party would become a strong political force and form the State government in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. Dr. Uday Bhaskar, who is also feedback committee convener, said that the meetings would help them gauge the public mood which would help them frame policies in a better way.