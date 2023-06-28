ADVERTISEMENT

BJP launches ‘mera booth-sabse majboot’ campaign

June 28, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Modi interacted with select party workers on the occasion. 

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The launch of  ‘Mera booth-sabse majboot’ (my booth is strongest) campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was live telecast here on Tuesday for the convenience of the party workers and leaders. Mr. Modi interacted with select party workers on the occasion. BJP Araku general secretary Challa Ramakrishna got a chance to speak to Mr. Modi as part of the programme.

Stating that the Central government took up many programmes for the development of villages, Mr. Ramakrishna asked the Prime Minister to explain what was the role of a BJP worker in reaching out to the masses on the development that took place during the BJP rule.

Mr. Modi suggested the BJP leader to explain to the people the new education policy and many other programmes that led to the development of their villages.  BJP state president Somu Veerraju, AP incharge Sunil Deodhar and others were present.

