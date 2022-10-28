BJP lashes out at YSR Congress for lack of development in Kadapa

Referring to the 175/175 victory target fixed by Mr. Jagan, the BJP leader predicted that it would be a tough task for the YSR Congress party even in Kadapa district.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed at the state government and the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring development of even his home district of Kadapa.

The party’s state General Secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who addressed the media here on Friday, breathed fire at the state for ‘leaving development to the wind’ and causing ‘untold misery’ to the public. Squarely blaming the Annamayya project disaster in Rajampet constituency to the machinations of the sand mafia, Mr. Reddy told in no uncertain terms that the state had to own up responsibility for allowing the illegal entities to plunder national wealth. “When Jagan does nothing for his native district, we can hardly expect anything from the incumbent government to the state”, he remarked.

He also accused the state of diverting the central funds for purposes other than intended, thus depriving the people of the benefits meant for them.

On the scores of Backward Classes Corporations, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy dubbed them as the proverbial sixth finger, doing no good to the communities, with the state not allocating any funds for them. “The chairpersons nominated to the bodies are doing grave injustice to their communities for the sake of such ‘visiting card’ posts”, he fumed.