BJP Kisan Morcha performs purification ritual at Labbipet temple in Vijayawada

BJP Kisan Morcha leaders performed purification rituals at the Labbipet Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Sunday, September 29.

The front’s State president Chigurupati Kumar Swamy, and others took part in the ‘Govu Ghosha Vinu Govinda’ programme (loose translation: Oh, Govinda! Listen to the cow’s cry), wherein gomutram (cow urine) was used in the purification of the temple

They accused the YSR Congress Party of conducting a smear campaign against Tirumala temple and its presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara. “The TTD administration hurt Hindu sentiments. Adulterated ghee was used to prepare laddu prasadams during the YSRCP rule. To hush it up, the YSRCP engaged in a smear campaign and performed poojas at temples. The YSRCP was politicising purification rituals,” they said.

The leaders also remarked that those involved in the ghee adulteration scandal should face strict punishment and that even those who have made mistakes should seek forgiveness from the deity.

BJP leader Adoor Sri Ram demanded an explanation and apology from former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the former TTD Chairmen Y.V. Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

