BJP key leaders to accompany candidates during filing nominations

Union Minister V.K. Singh will be present when BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar Yadav will file his nomination from Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in Anantapur district.

April 24, 2024 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that party’s State election in-charge Arun Singh will be present when Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma will file nomination from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP national working committee member Somu Veerraju will also be present.

Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas will file nomination from Kaikaluru Assembly constituency on April 24 (Wednesday) and he will be accompanied by Union Minister L. Murugan.

Former MLA Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju will file nomination from Visakha North Assembly constituency in the presence of party leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, a release said on Tuesday.

