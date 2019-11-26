BJP keen to strengthen base in rural areas of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam

The BJP is very keen to strengthen the party network at village level both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts by appointing presidents for all mandals in a couple of weeks. Senior party leaders feel that it is the right time to spread the base in rural areas where the party is yet to get its hold. The local leaders, who played active role in appointing booth level committees, will be given top priority in selection of mandal presidents. The election process is expected to be taken up from December 4 to 6 in 34 mandals of Vizianagaram district and 38 mandals of Srikakulam district.

Former BJP State president Kambhampati Haribabu, who toured extensively in two district for the last two weeks, told The Hindu that the party would take the opinion of mandal level presidents in selection of district presidents. “The persons who already worked twice as BJP district presidents will not be given chance again. With this, mostly new leaders will get chance to work as district presidents,” he added.

BJP National Council member Perla Sambamurthy, who contested for Srikakulam MP seat in 2019 elections, said that the party would have full-fledged network in the entire North Andhra region after the internal election process is completed.

“Within no time, the party could develop network in many States like West Bengal and northeast region We are striving hard for such strong base in Andhra Pradesh. We will highlight achievements of Narendra Modi government and smooth and successful handling of Jammu & Kashmir and other issues.

Political complications

The BJP’s attempt to strengthen the party at grassroot level has led to many political complications in Srikakulam district. Tension prevailed in Ranasthalam and Etcherla mandals with the reported joining of many TDP cadre into BJP. BJP-Etcherla in charge Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said that the party could enrol more than 20,000 activists in spite of the many hurdles created by the TDP and the YSR Congress Party in the constituency. “Unfortunately, local police officials are working in favour of the YSRCP. BJP will not keep quiet if injustice is done for the party,” he added.