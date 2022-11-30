BJP-JSP will fight 2024 elections together in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister

November 30, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We (BJP) have an alliance with the JSP. The alliance will go beyond the 2024 elections,” Mr. Muraleedharan told the media on November 30 (Wednesday).

The BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge has asked the State government to honour its words on the allocations for various projects being undertaken by the Centre.

“The State government had agreed to share 25% of ₹2,200-crore Narsapuram-Kotipalli railway line project. The Indian Railways has already spent ₹1,100, while the State government has allocated ₹2 crore so far. As a result, the construction works have either stopped or are going on at a slow pace. The State government must honour its word,” he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the State government was trying to rename the projects funded by the Centre. “We hope that the YSRCP government recognises the efforts being put by the Centre for the development of the State,” he said.

Referring to the BJP State-level meeting held here on Wednesday, Mr. Muraleedharan said that the party would be strengthened at the grass roots level to equip itself to face the 2024 elections.