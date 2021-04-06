BJP, JSP urge ECI to rescind Tirupati bypoll, issue fresh notification

MPTC, ZPTC polls interfering with bypoll, they claim

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to rescind the byelection to the Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency and issue a fresh notification immediately after the declaration of the results of the MPTC/ZPTC polls on April 10.

A delegation of the two parties has also appealed to the ECI to initiate suitable disciplinary action against the State’s Chief Secretary and the officers of Chittoor and Nellore district, including the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police for allegedly violating the ECI’s Constitutional mandate and authority.

In a memorandum to the ECI, BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Sunil Deodhar, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Om Pathak Neerraj, C.M. Ramesh and Y.S. Chowdary and JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar stated that the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency extends over Chittoor and Nellore districts and even while the byelection process was under way, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a notification for resuming the MPTC and ZPTC elections that were stalled in March 2020 due to COVID.

They said the Chief Secretary and the Collectors and Superintendents / Commissioners of Police of Chittoor and Nellore districts where the expanse of the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency is located, have shown utter disregard to the ECI’s Model Code of Conduct which is in vogue for the byelection.

The campaign for the byelection has thus been vitiated and the purity of election hampered.

‘Deliberate act’

Leaders of the alliance complained to the ECI that the government and its officials deliberately recommended to the SEC to conduct the paused elections to MPTCs/ ZPTCs on April 8 so as to interfere with the Tirupati byelection, thereby jeopardising its purity and sanctity by seeking to give an undue advantage to the winning party by fixing April 10 as the date of declaration of results of the MPTC and ZPTC elections when the campaign for Tirupati byelection would be in progress.

Since the notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections was issued on April 1, the campaign of the BJP and the JSP had been severely hampered by the district officials, who cited the Code of Conduct which is applicable for local body polls.

Permission is being denied to conduct the Lok Sabha byelection campaign for 48 hours before April 8 on the pretext of SEC election guidelines. Further, simultaneous elections were creating confusion among voters about symbols of the political parties.

While a ‘glass tumbler’ has been the symbol of the JSP, the same has been allotted to a candidate of Navataram party in the Tirupati byelection, they said.