BJP, JSP leaders urge Centre to order probe into Antarvedi temple fire

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

10 September 2020 22:58 IST

Accusing the YSRCP government of trying to consolidate its minority vote bank while hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the State, the BJP and Jana Sena Party have urged the Centre to order a probe into the Antravedi temple fire incident in East Godavari district.

BJP Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani and State treasurer Pakalpati Sanyasi Raju on Thursday alleged that burning of chariot had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Jana Sena leader Palavalasa Yashaswini sought immediate action against the culprits. “The Antarvedi temple fire was not an accident. It was orchestrated with ill motive,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the leaders staged a protest at the BJP office in Vizianagaram district.

BJP leaders in Srikakulam including district president Attada Ravibabji and Pudi Tirupati Rao were taken into custody by the police when they wanted to stage a protest near the RTC complex over the incident.