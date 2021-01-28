BJP-JSP leaders submit memorandum to Governor on GP elections, attacks on temples

A delegation of BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) comprising Somu Veerraju, Nadendla Manohar, Kanna Lakshminarayana and Kandula Durgesh submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday requesting him to issue necessary instructions for the conduct of Gram Panchayat (GP) elections in a free and fair manner.

They stated that the large-scale violence which took place during the process of elections for municipalities, ZPTCs and MPTCs last year and the attacks on candidates and coercive measures taken by the ruling party leaders at that time resulted in an unprecedented spike in unanimous elections in favour of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

These incidents created doubts that the present elections might also be marred by violence and electoral malpractices against the backdrop of the spat between the government and the State Election Commissioner.

The alliance leaders further said the government might deliberately cause delays in the issue of caste and no - dues certificates and there was a possibility of tampering of nominations during scrutiny.

Besides, leaders of the BJP-JSP combine complained to the Governor that there have been several attacks on temples and desecration of idols but the government has so far not succeeded in nabbing the culprits.

The incidents reached a peak with the attack on Ramateertham temple. While the YSRCP and TDP leaders were allowed to visit that temple, those of the BJP and JSP were stopped and roughed up by the police.

Unfortunately, the Director General of Police alleged that BJP activists were involved in the attacks on some temples. The Governor should ensure that there are no more attacks on temples and the miscreants who attacked the temples are apprehended.