BJP, JSP launch ‘Vizagnot for sale’ campaign

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav writing a slogan on the gate of district training centre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2020 22:48 IST

‘It is imprudent to sell away prime land for doling out freebies’

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party leaders launched a campaign against the proposed sale of government land with the slogan ‘Vizag not for sale’, here on Wednesday.

Led by BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, the party workers erected a board with the slogan inscribed on it on a piece of land near Jodugullapalem. The government has notified about 75 cents to 1 acre of government land near Jodugullapalem for sale through e-auction.

“It is imprudent on part of the government to sell away prime property at a time when the State is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the time is not ripe for it as the market remains sluggish due to the pandemic and the government will not be able to get a good rate,” Mr. Madhav told the media here.

He said it was wrong to sell away prime land for implementing the ‘navaratnalu’ programme. “The government can sell land, but the proceeds should be invested on development or productive activity that would fetch good returns, not on doling out freebies, he said. “There are other means to generate revenues, but sale of prime property is not accepted and will be opposed tooth and nail. Not only Vizag, but we will oppose sale of any government land in the State also,” said Mr. Madhav.

According to Mr. Madhav, the land near Jodugullapalem that has been identified for sale is a prime property facing the sea and very close to the picturesque Kailasagiri and can be developed for the future generation.