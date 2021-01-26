BJP, JSP discuss strategyfor Tirupati byelection

Candidate is yet to be finalised

Top leaders of the BJP and the JSP had a brainstorming session to chalk out the strategy for the by-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, in Hyderabad on Sunday night. However, they are yet to finalise a candidate.

Another round of deliberations will be held soon, a JSP release said on Monday.

The three hour-long meeting discussed the election campaign and resolved to invite national leaders of the BJP to take the lead in reaching out to the electorate. The alliance leaders also spoke about the controversy surrounding the notification issued by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar for the local body polls in the State.

They condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was treating the SEC and insisted that it was duty-bound to hold the elections as per the Constitution.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Andhra Pradesh BJP affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan, co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari and State party president Somu Veerraju took part in the meeting with JSP president Pawan Kalyan and political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.