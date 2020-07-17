BJP, JSP demand suspension of SP

VIZIANAGARAM

17 July 2020 09:16 IST

They seek immediate arrest of YSRCP leader

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Thursday demanded the suspension of Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari for allegedly failing to prevent the attacks on BJP leaders in the district.

Addressing the media here, BJP State treasurer P. Sanyasi Raju also demanded the immediate arrest of YSRCP leader K. Prasad on the charge of attacking and causing grievous injuries to party leader K. Narayana Rao, who was battling for life in the hospital for the last three days.

Accusing Ms. Rajakumari of not responding immediately after the attack, Mr. Raju said, “Justice cannot be done when IPS officers dance to the ruling party leaders’ tune. That is why we have taken the issue to the notice of the Union Home Ministry,” Mr. Raju said, and charged MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy with trying to protect the accused.

JSP leader A. Mohan accused the ruling party leaders of trying to create fear among the opposition parties by attacking their leaders.

The leaders said that people would teach a lesson to the YSRCP and ensure victory for the BJP-JSP alliance whenever elections were conducted to the local bodies.