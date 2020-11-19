BJP-JSP combine will form government in State, says Somu Veerraju

The BJP State president asserts that TDP has lost its relevance

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday exuded confidence that the party, along with its alliance partner the Jana Sena Party (JSP), would form the government in the State in the future.

Mr. Veerraju was speaking at various programmes and training sessions at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district and at Srikakulam, Rajam and Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

“The TDP has lost its relevance. The BJP-JSP combine has emerged as the only formidable alternative in the State,” he observed.

The State’s growth was hampered with little utilisation of Central government schemes and support, he observed.

He lauded former Cheepurupalli MLA Gadde Baburao for his initiatives to strengthen the party in all the mandals of the constituency despite joining the BJP two weeks ago.

Former TDP Mandasa mandal parishad president Kotla Revati, her husband, and trader Korla Kannarao joined the BJP at a function organised at the party office in Srikakulam.

BJP leader B. Umamaheswara Rao, who helped them join the party along with 300 other TDP workers, said many more would join the saffron party in the days to come.

BJP Srikakulam Parliamentary Party president Attada Ravi Babji was among others present.