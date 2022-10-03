BJP-JSP combine will end YSRCP’s misrule, says Sunil Deodhar

Sunil Deodhar demands that the government enact an anti-conversion law in the State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine will fight the 2024 elections together in Andhra Pradesh to put an end to the rule of the ‘inept’ YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, BJP national secretary and BJP AP affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar said.

‘’The State is heading towards financial bankruptcy due to wrong economic policies being pursued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The State is not in a position to service its mounting debts without raising fresh loans as it is unable to attract new industries and generate enough revenue to even meet its administrative expenses,” he said while addressing a ‘Praja Poru’ meeting organised by the party’s district president S. Srinivas on Sunday.

“Land mafia, sand mafia, red sanders mafia, liquor mafia, ganja mafia and granite mafia are ruling the roost in the State under the corrupt Jagan Mohan Reddy regime,” he charged, adding that the previous TDP government was no different. “Only the BJP-JSP combine can put the derailed economy back on track and take up development and welfare initiatives on a scale never seen before,” he said.

Though the Centre had sanctioned projects worth ₹60,000 crore to the State, including Donakonda defence corridor, Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), super-specialty hospital at Dornala and a medical college in Markapur, these projects failed to take off due to non-allocation of land by the State government, he said.

Religious conversions are rampant under the YSRCP regime, the BJP leader alleged, demanding that the State government enact anti-conversion laws or face the wrath of the people. He termed as ‘unconstitutional’ Dalits professing other faiths getting elected as MLAs from Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and becoming Ministers.