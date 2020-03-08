BJP-JSP combine to release manifesto on March 12

Jana Sena Party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and senior BJP leader and former Union Minister D. Purandeswari during the Jana Sena-BJP coordination meeting.

VIJAYAWADA

08 March 2020 23:39 IST

Centre’s help to State and YSRCP govt. ‘failures’ will be campaign highlights in local body polls

The BJP-Jana Sena alliance will release its manifesto for the local bodies’ elections on March 12 and it has resolved to contest in all places. The focus of their campaign will be on the development assistance which the Central government extended to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and the “failures” of the YSR Congress Party government.

‘Politics of vengeance’

Addressing media persons after a coordination meeting on the civic polls here on Sunday, BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari said people were observing the politics of vengeance practised by the ruling party and the government’s ineptitude on various fronts. The attacks on leaders of the BJP and the Jana Sena Party were clearly aimed at infusing a sense of fear in them so that they would concede ground to the YSRCP.

Advertising

Advertising

She said the “anti-people policies” of the government would be highlighted and asserted that the State government’s intention behind conducting the elections at such a short notice was to give them little time to face the tussle.

However, the BJP and the Jana Sena had done their homework and were confident of emerging victorious, he said.

Ms. Purandeswari said much of the development taking place in the rural areas was with the funds released by the Central government under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and that a lot of work had been done in towns under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Swachh Bharat and other programmes.

‘Regressive measures’

The Central government’s support to A.P. would be highlighted during the election campaign, she said, exuding confidence that the alliance would emerge stronger in the future.

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said there was nothing positive about the 10 month-rule of the YSRCP as it wasted time by taking various “regressive measures.”

The JSP and the BJP were committed to cleansing politics and would do their best to save the people from the ‘misrule’ of the YSRCP, he added.

BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy and JSP’s Kandula Durgesh, V. Satish, Somu Veerraju and Kamineni Srinivas, and B. Srinivas Yadav were among those present.