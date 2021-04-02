BJP-JSP combine seeks support of Kapus

It promises to look into demand for BC status if they back Pawan as CM

The BJP-JSP combine has appealed to the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities – collectively brought under the Kapu umbrella – to extend their support to their candidate K. Ratna Prabha in the ensuing byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a meeting of the ‘Kapu Sankshema Sena’ here on Friday, BJP State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State president Somu Veerraju and JSP State leader P. Hariprasad recalled the spate of attacks on the community members in the recent past, and highlighted the need to jointly face the onslaught from the attackers, who, they alleged, owed their allegiance to the ruling party.

Mr. Somu Veerraju went to the extent of appealing to the community to take it up as a challenge to ensure the victory of the BJP-JSP combine.

When the community leader sought the stand of the BJP-JSP combine on BC status to Kapus, which the YSRCP government had passed on to the Centre, the BJP offered support to the cause if the community backed JSP president Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister.

JSP honorary president I. Surya Rao, Rayalaseema in-charge Chandu Srinivas, vice-president M. Tirumala Rao and Youth Wing president Arcot Krishna Prasad participated in the meeting.