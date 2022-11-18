BJP-JSP alliance will have a smooth sailing in Andhra Pradesh, says Somu Veerraju 

November 18, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP-JSP combine will continue to question YSRCP government’s failures, he says; ‘Modi magic’ will bring the alliance to power in 2024: G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday. Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao is seen. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan had discussion on a host of issues in Visakhapatnam recently, and the alliance would no longer have any problem.

Referring to the attempts of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs and leaders to thwart the JSP’s social audit of the weaker sections’ housing scheme, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP would take to the streets if they continued to obstruct the programme, which was aimed at exposing the State government’s failure in achieving a reasonable progress in the construction of the houses.

He pointed out that the Modi government had sanctioned 20 lakh houses in the urban areas and five lakh in the villages, for which the Centre was providing ₹35,000 crore.

A sum of ₹1.80 lakh was being given per unit (₹1.50 lakh direct assistance and a grant of ₹30,000 under the NREGS), he said while addressing the media along with Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here.

Mr. Veerraju said the State government had spent only ₹11,000 crore on the housing scheme, a vast chunk of it on land acquisition.

Mr. Veerraju said the YSRCP and the TDP were playing a mind game in furtherance of their selfish agenda.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to deliver on many promises made at the time of elections. The BJP-JSP combine would not give up questioning the government’s failures, Mr. Veerraju said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the BJP’s assertion that the YSRCP government was mired in corruption was backed by evidence. The BJP would soon release a “charge-sheet containing the failures of the Jagan government,” he said.

The “Modi magic,” which had already started working in Andhra Pradesh, would bring the BJP-JSP alliance to power in 2024. In fact, it would be a “political blockbuster,” he added.

