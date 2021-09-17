BJP-JSP alliance will form next govt. in State: GVL

‘People are fed up with both TDP and YSRCP’

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has exuded the confidence that the BJP-JSP alliance will form the next government in the State as people are “fed up” with both the regional parties – the TDP and the YSRCP.

“The BJP and the JSP have been working in tandem to highlight the corruption and poor administration of the YSRCP government in the State,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Narasimha Rao was here to participate in a roundtable on issues pertaining to the North Andhra region.

“There is huge scope for the BJP to gain political strength before the 2024 elections as people are looking at the national party,” he said.

“The BJP has always been in the forefront in in highlighting people’s grievances. We will certainly win their hearts and emerge as a force to reckon with in the State soon,” Mr. Narasimha Rao asserted.

On programmes being taken up on its own by the JSP, the BJP leader said, “There is no compulsion for staging protests and rallies jointly. The JSP is a trusted political ally. It will certainly have its own strategies. Improvement in its strength will certainly help the BJP in the 2024 elections.”

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the BJP would strive for the development of all the backward regions in the State, including North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.