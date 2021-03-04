BJP-JSP alliance names candidates

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 March 2021 00:49 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Jana Sena Party (BJP-JSP) alliance has declared the names of candidates for the 98 wards in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections to be held on March 10.

Giving the details at a press conference here on Wednesday, MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the alliance considers this as their first step in Andhra Pradesh towards growing as an alternative force. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was terrorising Opposition parties but said that the alliance would not stand by and watch if the YSRCP indulges in undemocratic acts.

Mr. Madhav said he was confident that the BJP-JSP alliance would win the maximum number of wards as well as winning the Mayor’s post. A joint election manifesto would be brought out which would highlight the contribution of the Centre to the development of the city, he said, adding that the JSP would field candidates in 51 wards and the BJP in 44 wards.

JSP general secretary Sivasankar said that the alliance would give a tough fight to the ruling party.