BJP-JSP alliance is intact in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister

May 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence that it would bag more than 300 Lok Sabha seats, including at least five in Andhra Pradesh, in the 2024 elections.

Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba told the media here on May 29 (Monday) that its alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh was intact. However, he chose not to comment on the reports that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) might forge an alliance with the JSP.

Referring to the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections, Mr. Khuba said that results were ‘unexpected for not just the BJP, but also the Congress’.

“The BJP will bag more than 15 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. We are expecting to win four to five seats in Kerala. The party will win eight to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana when compared to four in the 2019 elections. The BJP won 303 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The tally will increase in 2024,” said the Union Minister.

‘Jagan’s Delhi visits are routine’

Claiming that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was losing ground in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Khuba said anti-incumbency was rising due to poor flow of investments and lack of development. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visits to New Delhi are routine and it assumes no political significance. The BJP will support the capital at Amaravati, nowhere else,” he said.

Answering a question on the BJPs’ development programmes in non-BJP-ruled States, he said the people such as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were not interested in implementing the Central programmes such as PMAY, but blame that non-BJP-ruled States were deprived of development. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Aravind Kejriwal fall into that league,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Khuba addressed the media as part of the BJP’s all-India outreach programme coinciding with the 9-year rule of the Modi government at the Centre. Making a presentation, the Union Minister said that India’s status had been elevated globally. “India has undergone changes in the last nine years and established a self-reliant image. About 80 crore people were given foodgrain free of cost during the COVID-19 pandemic while 220 crore people were administered vaccines nationwide,” he said, adding, India supplied vaccines to 56 countries and met 40% of global demand for the vaccine.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar and others were present.