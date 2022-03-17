BJP-JSP alliance capable of dislodging YSRCP, asserts Somu Veerraju

He asks cadre to highlight the good done to A.P. by the BJP-led government at the Centre

He asks cadre to highlight the good done to A.P. by the BJP-led government at the Centre

The BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance is the only force capable of dislodging the YSRCP government, according to BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already given a clear direction to this effect,” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing a meeting of the party’s Shakti Kendras here on Thursday.

Mr. Veerraju said that Endowments Minister V. Srinivasa Rao, who predicted a rout for the BJP in 2024 elections, should come for an open debate on what the Central government had done for Andhra Pradesh since bifurcation.

Observing that the ward and village volunteer system had destroyed democracy, Mr. Veerraju exhorted the party cadres to highlight the good that had been done by the Union government to Andhra Pradesh.

‘Funds diverted’

The 14th and 15th Finance Commissions had given funds to the gram panchayats on a large scale, but the money was diverted by the YSRCP government for other purposes, he alleged.

Mr. Veerraju said the government’s fiscal profligacy had resulted in the drying up of loans, notwithstanding the fact that the Centre extended all assistance to the State.

The situation turned so bad that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not in a position to explain the lapses in the annual accounts pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), he alleged.

The BJP was becoming strong with each passing day, Mr. Veerraju said.