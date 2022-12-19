BJP joins issue with Justice Chandru on EWS reservation

December 19, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined issue with retired judge Justice Chandru on his remarks here on the Central government policies, religious conversions, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) reservation and disinvestment of the Central government-run public sector Navaratnas.

BJP State official representative Duddukunta Venkateswara Reddy, reacting to the comments made by Justice Chandru during the O. Chinnappa Reddy Cenetenary celebrations here, said, “We must not forget that such comments are a mockery of public opinion as the people had given a thumping majority to the Narendra Modi government both in 2014 and 2019.”

Neither the BJP nor the party-led government was against reservation for the lower classes in this country. It had the credit of making a tribal member the President for the first time after independence. Similarly, the BJP had never acted in a way that disturbed the constitutional values of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, he added.

“In a democracy, it is not right to comment against the laws made by Parliament and the judgment given by the Supreme Court.” On religious conversions, he said India had a federal system and it was the constitutional right of the States to make laws for administrative convenience in relation to local problems. “It is in the constitution written by B.R. Ambedkar that reservations do not apply to religious converts in this country,” he said.

“Justice Chandru should tell people why reservation is needed for people who had converted once. Why didn’t Andhra Pradesh government respond when reservations were made on the basis of religion, is it not against the spirit of the Constitution?” he asked.

“At the time of India’s independence, in the absence of investment in the private sector, the government itself took up national projects, which is not the case today, the Central government does not do any business. It is nothing but disinvestment to make public sector units more efficient with private investments to improve employment opportunities and production,” he said.