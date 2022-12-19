  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

BJP joins issue with Justice Chandru on EWS reservation

Party leader responds to Justice Chandru’s comments on disinvestment

December 19, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined issue with retired judge Justice Chandru on his remarks here on the Central government policies, religious conversions, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) reservation and disinvestment of the Central government-run public sector Navaratnas.

BJP State official representative Duddukunta Venkateswara Reddy, reacting to the comments made by Justice Chandru during the O. Chinnappa Reddy Cenetenary celebrations here, said, “We must not forget that such comments are a mockery of public opinion as the people had given a thumping majority to the Narendra Modi government both in 2014 and 2019.”

Neither the BJP nor the party-led government was against reservation for the lower classes in this country. It had the credit of making a tribal member the President for the first time after independence. Similarly, the BJP had never acted in a way that disturbed the constitutional values of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, he added.

“In a democracy, it is not right to comment against the laws made by Parliament and the judgment given by the Supreme Court.” On religious conversions, he said India had a federal system and it was the constitutional right of the States to make laws for administrative convenience in relation to local problems. “It is in the constitution written by B.R. Ambedkar that reservations do not apply to religious converts in this country,” he said. 

“Justice Chandru should tell people why reservation is needed for people who had converted once. Why didn’t Andhra Pradesh government respond when reservations were made on the basis of religion, is it not against the spirit of the Constitution?” he asked. 

“At the time of India’s independence, in the absence of investment in the private sector, the government itself took up national projects, which is not the case today, the Central government does not do any business. It is nothing but disinvestment to make public sector units more efficient with private investments to improve employment opportunities and production,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties / Reservation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.