BJP, Jana Sena welcome budget

‘Proposed freight corridor between Kharagpur and Vijayawada will benefit the North Andhra’

Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena leaders on Monday welcomed the Union Budget saying that it would improve rural infrastructure and benefit the farm sector in many ways.

BJP Srikakulam Parliamentary Party wing president Attada Ravi Babji said the Union government’s new plans would benefit the Srikakulam district. “Allocation of ₹16.5 lakh crore for the agriculture loans will boost the farm activity in backward areas. The government's allocation of ₹40,000 crore for rural infrastructure will ensure overall development of villages which are being neglected,” said Mr. Babji.

Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Kusumanchi Subbarao said the Narendra Modi government’s plan to modernise 15,000 schools across the country would help students of poor and middle class sections to get quality education. “A proposal to establish 100 Sainik Schools is also a welcome step. The students, who get admission in Sainik Schools will serve the nation in future,” he added.

BJP Vizianagaram Parliamentary party president Reddi Pavani and general secretary Baggam Rajesh said the proposal to establish freight corridor between Kharagpur and Vijayawada would also benefit the North Andhra region.

They said that huge allocations for the health sector would ensure medical facilities at an affordable cost. BJP senior leader Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that one nation card would enable many migrant labourers to get ration anywhere in the country.

“Thousands of migrated labourers of Srikakulam district are denied ration when they work in cities due to lack of proper address proof. The proposal will benefit nearly 5.5 lakh labourers of Srikakulam district," he said.

‘A balanced one’

Jana Sena Party senior leader Adada Mohana Rao said the Narendra Modi government balanced both development and welfare in its 2021-22 budget proposals.