BJP, Jana Sena to go ahead with‘Ramateertha dharma yatra’

Anticipating tense situation, police impose curbs under Section 30

Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party have geared up for ‘Ramateertha dharma yatra’ on Tuesday to deplore delay in identifying the culprits involved in vandalism of Lord Rama’s idol in Sri Kodandarama’s temple of Ramateertham, 12 km away from Vizianagaram district headquarters.

Although normalcy was restored at the temple premises on Monday, tense situation is anticipated as BJP and Jana Sena decided to go ahead with their yatra to be led by BJP State president Somu Veerraju. The parties took the decision despite police curbs and imposing of Section 30.

Deeksha continues

Meanwhile, BJP State executive committee Nadukuduti Eswara Rao continued his ‘deeksha’ for the sixth day in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who launched his protest at Ramateertham on December 28, was arrested by the police on Sunday. Even after release, he continued the deeksha on NER campus. BJP State vice-president Paidi Venugopalam, Uttarandhra Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda, who extended their support to the deeksha, said that the incident hurt the sentiments of every Hindu in the country.

Meanwhile, The Telugu Desam Party continued its protests in Vizinaagaram asking the government to remove Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao who reportedly made deregatory remarks against former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju while reacting to the Ramateertham incident. Telugu Desam leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, Dwarapureddy Jagadish, I.V.P. Raju and others sought apology from the Minister.