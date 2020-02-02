BJP-Jana Sena team visits capital villages

A delegation of the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) visited Mandadam and some other villages in the Amaravati Capital region and expressed solidarity with the farmers whose agitation against the proposed splitting of the capital into three parts, entered the 47th day on Sunday.

BJP leader and former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu said Amaravati was conceived as the permanent capital city of A.P. by the TDP government, but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with the idea of three capitals as part of his divisive agenda.

‘Not a local issue’

JSP leader B. Srinivasa Yadav said his party president Pawan Kalyan had supported the protests against the decentralisation of administration and pointed out that it was not a problem limited to the farmers in Amaravati but of the people of the entire State and the future generations.

The BJP was represented by Pathuri Nagabhushanam, V. Jayaprakash Narayana, T. Venkatesh Yadav, Patibandla Ramakrishna, Kilaru Dileep and Vangaveeti Narendra and JSP by Chillapalli Srinivas, Pothina Mahesh, Kamatham Sambasiva Rao and R. Sowjanya.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the Central government has given several projects to Andhra Pradesh, though they were not mentioned in the A.P. Reorganisation Act but the regional parties were accusing the Centre of deceiving the State to show the BJP in poor light.

Addressing media persons in Guntur, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the Union Budget was for the entire country and to say that it belied the expectations of a particular State was unfair.

He said it had become a habit to point fingers at the Central government which has its limitations.

The YSR Congress Party government was blaming the Centre for its failures and instead of utilising the decisive mandate given to it by the electorate. The Chief Minister was misusing it for political gain, he added.

The A.P. BJP chief alleged that the intention behind shifting the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam was to help those who were close to the government in doing real estate business in the port city.