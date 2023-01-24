BJP, Jana Sena Party will remain together in Andhra Pradesh, says GVL Narasimha Rao

January 24, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) will remain together in Andhra Pradesh, party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said. The BJP will maintain distance from the political parties run by families, he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP’s Andhra Pradesh State executive body meeting here on January 24 (Tuesday) , Mr. Narasimha Rao said, “the BJP and the JSP are and will remain together. The TDP and the YSRCP are conspiring to weak the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. However, we are prepared to face them.”

The BJP State executive body passed several resolutions including launching a 15,000-km ‘Praja Poru Yatra’ on March 10.

Addressing the partymen during the meeting, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the party had decided to end the family-run politics in Andhra Pradesh.

“We will highlight the contribution from the Centre for the welfare of the State and compare it to the State government’s contributions,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Mr. Veerraju asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that was there any way to complete his padayatra if acts such as G.O. No.1 was in force prior to the 2019 elections? Mr. Veerraju appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in 2024 elections.