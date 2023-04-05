ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance intact: Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju

April 05, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Addressing media persons in Vijayawada on April 5, Somu Veerraju said the two parties would together confront the YSR Congress Party which ruined the State with its thoughtless policies and actions over the last four years.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju asserted that the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was intact and that was the reason why the JSP chief called on J.P. Nadda on Tuesday night.

Addressing media persons in Vijayawada on April 5, Mr. Veerraju said the two parties would together confront the YSR Congress Party which ruined the State with its thoughtless policies and actions over the last four years. He said the affinity which Mr. Pawan Kalyan seemed to have developed with N. Chandrababu Naidu recently should not be construed as tying up with the TDP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veerraju strongly condemned the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and called it an act of cowardice by the ‘BRS government’. 

He dismissed as nonsense the allegation that Mr. Sanjay had a role in the leakage of SSC examination question papers, saying it was all part of a conspiracy hatched by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US