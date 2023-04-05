BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance intact: Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju

April 05, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju asserted that the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was intact and that was the reason why the JSP chief called on J.P. Nadda on Tuesday night.

Addressing media persons in Vijayawada on April 5, Mr. Veerraju said the two parties would together confront the YSR Congress Party which ruined the State with its thoughtless policies and actions over the last four years. He said the affinity which Mr. Pawan Kalyan seemed to have developed with N. Chandrababu Naidu recently should not be construed as tying up with the TDP.

Mr. Veerraju strongly condemned the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and called it an act of cowardice by the ‘BRS government’.

He dismissed as nonsense the allegation that Mr. Sanjay had a role in the leakage of SSC examination question papers, saying it was all part of a conspiracy hatched by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.