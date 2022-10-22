BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance in Andhra Pradesh is intact, asserts Sunil Deodhar

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar has said that his party’s alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is intact, and they will sort out the issues that have cropped up in the wake of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada.

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana and State party president Somu Veerraju have no running feud between them, Mr. Deodhar said.

“Mr. Lakshminarayana’s comments on the leadership of Mr. Veerraju are his personal views,” Mr. Deodhar asserted while addressing the media in New Delhi on Saturday.

Mr. Deodhar said that Mr. Naidu had called on Mr. Pawan Kalyan only to express his solidarity over what happened during the latter’s tour of Visakhapatnam, and it should not be construed as the two parties (JSP and TDP) getting closer.

Their discussions were apparently aimed at devising ways to fight the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government‘s “undemocratic actions,” one of which was the ruthless attack on the ruling party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

The latest such “illegal development” was Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s confinement to a hotel in Visakhapatnam and foisting false cases on scores of JSP activists, he said.

The BJP, the TDP and all other parties stood by the leaders on whom the police had cracked down on frivolous charges. The latest such episode involving Mr. Pawan Kalyan was condemned by the opposition parties duly consisting of its ally the BJP. It obviously could not be interpreted as warming up to each other, he said.

Mr. Deodhar said people of Andhra Pradesh experienced the TDP government and they had to endure the YSRCP rule now. Both of them (the TDP and the YSRCP) were “family enterprises and mired in corruption.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s self-proclamation as his party’s life-time president showed his mindset, the BJP leader said. On the other hand, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had built his party with his sweat and toil, and he was a potential leader with whom the BJP would continue to work, he added.