BJP, Jana Sena discuss strategy for Tirupati by-election

Top leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) went into a huddle on the strategy to be adopted for the by-election for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, in Hyderabad on Sunday night but have not yet finalised a candidate.

Another round of deliberations will be held soon, a JSP release stated.

The three hour-long meeting discussed issues related to the election campaign and resolved to invite national leaders of the BJP to take the lead in reaching out to the electorate.

The alliance leaders also spoke about the controversy surrounding the notification issued for Gram Panchayat elections by the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar.

They condemned the manner in which the government was treating the commission and insisted that it was duty-bound to hold the elections as per the Constitution.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and AP BJP affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan, co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national general secretary D. Purandeswari and State party president Somu Veerraju took part in the parleys with JSP president Pawan Kalyan and political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.