BJP-Jana Sena alliance will come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, asserts Vishnuvardhan Reddy

By sponsoring the three capitals movement, the YSRCP has done a disservice to the State as development has come to a grinding halt in Amaravati, says the BJP leader

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has expressed confidence that the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance will come to power in 2024, and that his party is in favour of development of all the regions unlike the YSRCP that is provoking regional sentiments in the name of decentralisation without doing anything concrete for the backward north Andhra districts and Rayalaseema.

Briefing the media about the State party office-bearers’ meeting, which was attended by D. Purandeswari, K. Lakshminarayana, Sunil Deodhar, Shiv Prakash, Y. Satya Kumar and Somu Veerraju, among others, in Vijayawada on Saturday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the leaders discussed ways to confront the YSRCP, which did more harm than good to the State in the last more than three years.

He insisted that the three capitals movement was sponsored by the YSRCP, which did great disservice to the State by bringing the development works in Amaravati to a grinding halt.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had successfully diverted the public attention from issues that mattered by raking up the regional sentiments, and the TDP fell into that trap.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said people brought their misery to the BJP’s notice during its street-corner meetings, and the party would once again reach out to the masses soon and explain the dangers of re-electing the YSRCP.

The development of villages took a backseat as their funds were misused by the government, the roads were in terrible shape, and there were many other glaring failures of the YSRCP, he said.

The BJP leader further said that the Left parties had disintegrated, whereas the BJP gained strength over the years.

Unmindful of the fact that his party had become completely irrelevant, CPI national secretary K. Narayana was making unwarranted and objectionable comments on the BJP and the RSS, he alleged.

The Left parties should better think about staging a comeback together. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a desperate effort to regain his party’s lost glory by taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was the Congress party that had ruined Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy added.