BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh being seen as an alternative to YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party, says Sunil Deodhar

BJP leaders Shiv Prakash, Somu Veerraju, Sunil Deodhar and others releasing a book on Praja Poru street corner meetings in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh (AP) affairs co-in charge Sunil Deodhar on Sunday said that the BJP-Jana Sena alliance was being considered by people as a viable alternative to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party.

“The BJP and JSP will contest the 2024 elections under the stewardship of BJP State president Somu Veerraju,” Mr. Deodhar said.

He observed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to vote bank politics, and that religion and caste played a pivotal role in his scheme of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Mr. Deodhar said the party’s street-corner meetings evoked a tremendous response and it would continue to expose the failures of the YSRCP government which was mired in corruption.

The BJP was in the process of strengthening its presence at the booth-level to confront the YSRCP and TDP, he asserted.

Mr. Deodhar took strong objection to the illegal activities of some ‘radical Muslims’ in Guntur and alleged that the government was giving the public money to churches and mosques against all norms. “The State has gone backwards under the YSRCP rule due to its retrograde policies,” he asserted.

Mr. Deodhar said the obstruction of JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s tour of Visakhapatnam was anti-democratic, and exposed the vengeful attitude of the YSRCP and its leader Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said Mr. Veerraju spoke to the JSP chief over phone and MLC P.V.N. Madhav expressed solidarity by personally meeting him at Hotel Novotel.

Addressing the party’s Praja Poru meeting earlier in the day, Mr. Veerraju said decentralisation does not mean simply shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam, and questioned what the YSRCP government had done for the development of north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions where it proposed to set up the executive and judicial capitals respectively.

He pointed out that it was the BJP which had emphasised on the need to create 12 new districts almost a decade ago. Former Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu (present Governor of Mizoram) had told then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu way back in 2014 to increase the number of districts to 25 for the sake of administrative convenience but it did not make a headway for various reasons then, Mr. Veerraju recalled.

Besides, TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao had introduced the mandal system with the stated objective of decentralisation, he said.

Now, the YSRCP gave it a different meaning altogether by proposing three capitals without pondering over the consequences. The Ministers are acting as puppets in the hands of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom they cannot dare to defy. The YSRCP is stoking regional sentiments as part of its political agenda which is to garner votes by misleading the electorate,” Mr. Veerraju said.