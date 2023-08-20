BJP is trying to use G-20 summit as a political weapon: CPI

August 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to use the G-20 Summit, to be held in New Delhi in September, for its political gains and as a political weapon.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, CPI national secretary K. Narayana said the ‘naka bandi’ (cordon and search) in New Delhi inconvenienced the public and the police in Delhi were causing difficulties with restrictions and inspections. Some offices were already shut. The BJP government at the Centre used Lotus (BJP symbol) in the G-20 logo. It showed how much they had stooped politically, he said.

Referring to the Manipur incident, Dr. Narayana said the Centre was playing a spectator role while Manipur was burning. Conspiracies akin to the Gujarat model were being implemented in Manipur to create anarchy. There was no clash between castes, but it was the BJP that incited the hatred in Manipur. He demanded to know why the riots were taking place when the BJP was in power at the Centre and in the State. “The conspiracy is to hand over rich natural resources on a platter to the corporate[s].”

‘Enemy of the Telugu states’

Dr. Narayana alleged that the BJP was the main enemy of the Telugu states as it was cheating both the states by not implementing the A.P. Reorganization Act. The YSRCP government in A.P. was working under Prime minister Narendra Modi’s direction. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy supported any Bill introduced by the BJP in Parliament. He termed the BJP and the YSRCP as the two faces of the same coin. Hence, there was no action against Mr. Jagan with regard to cases slapped against him, the CPI leader alleged.

As for the CPI bus yatra, Dr. Narayana said it would conclude in Tirupati. CPI national general secretary D. Raja, Binoy Viswam and others will attend the concluding meeting, he added.

