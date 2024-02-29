BJP is the only real opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

February 29, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari said the general elections were barely 50 days away, and the party spokespersons and media panelists should effectively communicate the fact that the development of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) was possible only with the support of the Central government.

“The BJP is the only real opposition party in Andhra Pradesh. The party should make its best efforts to win the confidence of voters,” Ms. Purandeswari said while addressing a meeting of the party’s State and district-level official spokespersons and media panelists here on Thursday.

“The BJP has raised its voice against every injustice committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last five years, and the same should be emphasised during electioneering while highlighting the support extended by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation.”

“The myth that the Centre has done nothing for A.P. has to be dispelled,” she exhorted the spokespersons.

Ms. Purandeswari said corruption has been rampant in the State since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took over the reins of power, and even as the Centre worked on a mission mode to uplift the poor, the State government diverted the Central funds meant for their welfare.

She accused the YSRCP of committing fraud in the preparation of electoral rolls, which was evident from the detection of over 30,000 bogus votes in Tirupati constituency alone.

A.P. BJP organising secretary N. Madhukar, State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam and chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar were present.

In a separate programme, Ms. Purandeswari called for protests against the violence allegedly perpetrated by some Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, at all district headquarters on March 1 and 2.

She demanded that the culprits be dealt with in a stringent and exemplary manner.

In an audio-conference, Ms. Purandeswari said the recent murders, sexual abuse of women and arson that took place at Sandeshkhali with the alleged support of TMC leaders were a matter of serious concern and action needed to be initiated at the earliest.

The BJP has to send across a message that it would stand by the victims of the violence, she said, and stressed the need for society to express solidarity with them.