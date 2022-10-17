BJP is for development of Amaravati as the capital of A.P., says G. Kishan Reddy 

He claimed that the Modi government took care of the farmers during the massive protests organised by them in New Delhi for almost a year against the farm laws

V. Raghavendra Vijayawada
October 17, 2022 11:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union minister for Tourism Culture and Development G. Kishan Reddy during a press conference in Hyderabad on September 25. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP had made it amply clear that it was for development of Amaravati as the capital city and obviously he did not have a different opinion. There was a consensus about it in the party, he asserted. 

In a brief chat with media persons at Vijayawada airport before proceeding on a day’s visit to Guntur and Eluru on October 17, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the BJP was in favour of Amaravati as the capital and it was a stand taken by the party’s central leadership. 

Reacting to the political heat generated by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s tour of Visakhapatnam and the detention of scores of JSP activists there for allegedly attacking some Ministers, Mr. Kishan Reddy said parties should have the freedom to organise their programs and no vindictive action should be taken. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the Modi government took care of the farmers during the massive protests organised by them in New Delhi for almost a year against the farm laws. 

Ultimately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the above laws after understanding the problems they were likely to cause to farmers, Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders welcomed the Union Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app