BJP is for development of Amaravati as the capital of A.P., says G. Kishan Reddy 

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said the BJP had made it amply clear that it was for development of Amaravati as the capital city and obviously he did not have a different opinion. There was a consensus about it in the party, he asserted.

In a brief chat with media persons at Vijayawada airport before proceeding on a day’s visit to Guntur and Eluru on October 17, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the BJP was in favour of Amaravati as the capital and it was a stand taken by the party’s central leadership.

Reacting to the political heat generated by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s tour of Visakhapatnam and the detention of scores of JSP activists there for allegedly attacking some Ministers, Mr. Kishan Reddy said parties should have the freedom to organise their programs and no vindictive action should be taken.

He claimed that the Modi government took care of the farmers during the massive protests organised by them in New Delhi for almost a year against the farm laws.

Ultimately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the above laws after understanding the problems they were likely to cause to farmers, Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders welcomed the Union Minister.