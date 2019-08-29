‘BJP is against shifting Capital’

The BJP is against shifting the Capital to a different region, its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said.

“The party, however, is for decentralisation of development of all the regions in the State,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

He said huge money was spent on various constructions in Amaravati. It was the government’s responsibility to see that the construction of the Capital was completed, he added.

“Various projects are in different stages of completion. Over ₹9,000 crore has already been spent for construction of Amaravati,” the BJP State president said.

The YSRCP should come to an understanding and let the people know about the fate of Amaravati, he said, and added, “The people are left in ambiguity. Every fleeting statement is only increasing panic among the people.”

Membership drive

Talking about the ‘Sanghathan Parv’, the BJP’s membership drive, that lasted till August 20, he said many people from the weaker sections and from several parties, including the YSRCP, had joined the party.

“On Tuesday night, 500 people from the Congress joined the BJP in Atmakur mandal,” he said.

Referring to the organisational elections in the BJP, he said booth-level elections would be conducted from September 11 to 30 and mandal-level elections in October. By 2024, the BJP would be a formidable force in the State, he asserted.

Stating that public opinion on the YSRCP’s governance was deteriorating, he said, “If this is the trend in four months, one can imagine what it would be like in four years.”