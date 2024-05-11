GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP is against religion-based reservations, says Shahnawaz Hussain

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would achieve a comfortable victory in the State while the NDA would win 400-plus seats at the Centre, he claims

Updated - May 11, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain addressing the media along with Vijayawada West MLA candidate Y.S. (Sujana) Chowdary in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that the BJP was against religion-based reservation and that Muslims would have their share in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Hussain said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would achieve a comfortable victory in the State while the NDA would win 400-plus seats at the Centre. He further alleged that the INDIA bloc was a “liability for the country”. 

He alleged that liquor and sand mafia were rampant in the State and corruption has been the hallmark of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). If A.P. were to become a developed State (Viksit Andhra Pradesh), a ‘double engine’ government was essential. 

BJP’s Vijayawada West MLA candidate Y.S. (Sujana) Chowdary said the State had regressed under the YSRCP rule and maintained that the alliance government was imperative. In his constituency, people living in hills slopes were suffering and the development of the Kanaka Durga temple was stagnant under the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, he said.

A.P. BJP Minority Morcha president Sk. Baji, State party chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, Valluru Jayaprakash, S. Yamini Sarma, A. Sriram and others were present.

